Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Reports of gunshots were called into police on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 9:33 p.m.

The 34-year-old man was later found to be the victim of that shooting. He was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, and placed in critical condition.

Back near the scene, several vehicles were also struck by gunfire on the 3100 block of Natrona Street.

Police say they are seeking 4 male suspects in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.