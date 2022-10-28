Video: 4 suspects sought, reward offered in connection with deadly North Philadelphia shooting from January

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of four suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in North Philadelphia from earlier this year.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit released surveillance video of the alleged suspects as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on January 2 around 9:19 p.m. on the 2800 block of North 28th Street near Huntingdon Street.

According to officials, the video shows four males who separate in groups of two to walk in a near circle over a 20-minute period.

Police say the groups walked the area of 2900 through the 2500 blocks of Oakdale, 2600 through the 2400 blocks of Lehigh Avenue, 2500 through 2700 blocks of Huntingdon Street and then the 2500 block of North 28th Street.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 18, according to police.

Authorities say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to leave a tip by calling 215-686-8477 or by leaving an anonymous tip online.