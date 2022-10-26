Police: Man dies at the hospital after being shot in the head, jaw in Kensington

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred at 5:27 a.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.

Police say a man, believed to be about 30 years old, was shot in the head and jaw.

Authorities say the man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 5:40 a.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Unit is investigating, officials say.