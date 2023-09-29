Video: 4 wanted in connection with looting of pharmacy in South Philly, police say

Philadelphia police release surveillance video from Tuesday night’s looting in hopes of identifying the suspects inside a pharmacy.

The four are wanted for the looting and commercial burglary of South Philly Pharmacy, on the 2100 block of South 19th Street, early Wednesday morning, about 4:30 a.m., according to officials.

In the video, three individuals were seen inside the pharmacy, after having broken the glass on the door to gain entrance. A fourth person appeared to wait in the street outside the pharmacy.

The four were then seen leaving the area in a black, late model crossover style vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding any of the four individuals or the incident are urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call or text PPD’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted at phillypolice.com.