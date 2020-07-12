Video allegedly shows Allentown police officer kneeling on suspect during arrest

article

A video posted to social media late Saturday night allegedly shows an Allentown police officer kneeling on a suspect's head/neck area during an arrest.

The video, posted by Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley, shows three police officers arresting man outside a hospital on Saturday.

The suspect is lying on his stomach while the officers attempt to place him in handcuffs. During the arrest, one officer allegedly places his knee on the head/neck area of the suspect.

When reached for comment, Allentown Police Department told FOX 29 they will be issuing a statement about the incident on Sunday.

The allegations made against the Allentown police department come nearly 2 months after Minnesota man George Floyd died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck. Since then, there have been widespread protests against police brutality and calls to defund police.

