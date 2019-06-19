Video: Black bear triggers doorbell camera outside Pocono home

A curious black bear was caught roaming the property of a Poconos home near the Jim Thorpe/Hickory Run area in Penn Forest Township.

Gordon Robbins said the bear’s presence at the door of his home triggered the Ring surveillance camera to activate.

In another video captured on the same day, June 18, the bear can be seen in a tree on Robbins’ property. Gordons can be heard encouraging the bear at times and even expressing concern for the bear's safety as it reaches impressive heights during its' climb.

The bear climbed the 50-foot tree in a nearly six-minute video before venturing back into the woods behind the home.