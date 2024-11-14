Video: Car slams into gas pump, bursts into flames in Mayfair

A close call in Mayfair as a car slams into a gas pump at a gas station at the corner of Frankford and Tyson avenues.

In cell phone video, a woman can be heard calling to the man in the car, saying, "Sir, are you okay? Was anyone else in the car?"

The video was captured in the scary moments after a car slammed into gas pumps Thursday afternoon, around noon. The car then burst into flames.

Michael Coyne happened to be walking by, "There’s flames flying and they went up so high, it melted the awnings on the gas station itself."

Dawn Frisco was pulling out of a nearby car wash and quickly realized something was terribly wrong, "First I smelled smoke, like rubber burning. When I came out, just a burst of smoke up in the air."

Thick, dark smoke and flames poured into the air. Angel Figueroa lives above a business a couple of doors down from the station. He remarked, "I see the smoke, black smoke coming from the gas station. I was like no way. I was kind of shocked."

Those watching it unfold credited the Philadelphia Fire Department for its quick response. Figueroa said, "It could have been worse, a lot worse. It could have blown up."

Coyne agreed, stating, "If they didn't shut off the valve to stop the gas from flowing, it could have been a catastrophe, and the car didn't blow up. The Philadelphia Fire Department deserves all the credit."

Amazingly, police tell us no one was injured. The driver of the car was able to get out before it caught fire. The gas station is closed and there is no word on when it might reopen.

There were no details on what caused the crash.