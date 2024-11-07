Video: Clerk fights off gunpoint robbery suspect in West Philadelphia corner store

Expand / Collapse search
Published  November 7, 2024 2:16pm EST
A Philadelphia store clerk is seen grabbing the barrel of a would-be robber's gun and fighting off the suspect in newly released surveillance video.

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia store clerk is seen grabbing the barrel of a would-be robber's gun and fighting off the suspect in newly released surveillance video.

Investigators say the brawl unfolded Oct. 9 inside the Vine Deli and Grocery near the intersection of Vine and Simpson streets in West Philadelphia.

Video shows the suspect pointing a handgun at the clerk and demanding money. The clerk then briefly grabs the barrel of the gun, but the weapon did not fire.

The video clip shared by police on Wednesday then cuts to the two men fighting near the front door. The suspect later fled without taking anything, police said.

Investigators believe the attempted robbery was one in a series of three robberies at West Philadelphia corner stores from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police immediately.