Video: Crowd storms Philadelphia Foot Locker, flees with armfuls of stolen merchandise

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:21AM
PHILADELPHIA - Video captured the moment a large group of thieves completely ransacked a store in Philadelphia's Center City section more than a month ago.

Police say the Foot Locker on Chestnut Street was just one of many stores targeted during a two-night looting spree in September.

Surveillance footage shows countless suspects filing through the front doors before clearing shelves and running off with bundles of stolen merchandise.

 Police continue to search for those responsible for the Philadelphia lootings, and are asking the public to help identify those in the video.