Woman, 48, on motorized scooter killed in crash with vehicle in Holmesburg: officials

A 48-year-old woman was killed after the motorized scooter she was riding crashed into an SUV in Holmesburg.

Officials tell FOX 29 the woman was riding what seemed to be a "motorized skateboard with handles" Wednesday night, about 9:30 p.m.

She approached the busy intersection of Frankford Avenue and Academy Road when the accident happened.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scottt Small said she crashed into a Kia Sorento. The Kia was making a left-hand turn, traveling from the southbound lane and crashed into the woman.

She died at the scene.

Inspector Small went on to say a witness at the scene saw five or six other people riding scooters and dirt bikes with her, but fled the scene of the accident.

The 20-year-old driver of the Kia remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.