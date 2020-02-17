Expand / Collapse search

Video: Jason Kelce arm wrestles man at Delaware County bar

It was a friendly matchup at a Delaware County bar between Eagles center Jason Kelce and another man.

HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Video captured  Eagles center Jason Kelce and another man at a Delaware County bar arm wrestling. 

Julie Smyth Garling took to Twitter to share the video of Kelce with her brother-in-law Dave Griffin at the Brick and Brew on Sunday in Havertown. Kelce—sporting a "Delco" shirt—won the friendly match.

As of this writing, the video has garnered over 500 likes and dozens of retweets.

