Video: Jason Kelce arm wrestles man at Delaware County bar
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Video captured Eagles center Jason Kelce and another man at a Delaware County bar arm wrestling.
Julie Smyth Garling took to Twitter to share the video of Kelce with her brother-in-law Dave Griffin at the Brick and Brew on Sunday in Havertown. Kelce—sporting a "Delco" shirt—won the friendly match.
As of this writing, the video has garnered over 500 likes and dozens of retweets.
