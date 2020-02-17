Video: Jason Kelce arm wrestles man at Delaware County bar

Video captured Eagles center Jason Kelce and another man at a Delaware County bar arm wrestling.

Julie Smyth Garling took to Twitter to share the video of Kelce with her brother-in-law Dave Griffin at the Brick and Brew on Sunday in Havertown. Kelce—sporting a "Delco" shirt—won the friendly match.

As of this writing, the video has garnered over 500 likes and dozens of retweets.

