Video: Man, 65, carjacked and robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas in North Philadelphia

Video captured the moment a man was carjacked and robbed at a gas station in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section last week.

Police say two armed suspects approached the man as he pumped gas at the Sai gas station on the 3300 block of York Street.

The male suspects demanded his keys, then can be seen engaging in a brief struggle with the victim.

They then took the keys, $20 from the man's pocket, then fled in his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.