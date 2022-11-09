Expand / Collapse search

Crash under investigation after car smashes into Philadelphia fire station

Officials investigating after a car smashed into a fire station in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA - A fire station in Philadelphia became the scene of a car crash Tuesday night.

The car smashed head on into Engine 52 on Harbison and Van Kirk Street in the Wissinonming section of the city.

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the front of the car, as well as the station's garage door. No injuries have been reported. 

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but don't believe the driver was intoxicated.

Concrete barriers were put up at this station after a similar incident happened in 2015. An ambulance was smashed back then, but no one was injured.