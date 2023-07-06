Video: Man assaulted, robbed near Philadelphia ATM

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery in Juniata Park late last month.

Surveillance footage from June 24 shows the suspect exit a white Kia Optima Sedan and approach a man who was walking away from the Wells Fargo Bank ATM located on the 1200 block of East Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the suspect then slapped the victim - a 53-year-old man - causing him to fall to the ground.

Authorities say the suspect then demanded his money, and when the victim stated that he had none. The suspect slapped the victim once more and pulled a gun from his waistband.

According to police, the victim then grabbed at the suspect, who kicked the victim and fled into his vehicle with an unknown driver. They were last seen heading east on Hunting Park Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact them.

Anonymous tips can be submitted using this electronic form or by dialing or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).