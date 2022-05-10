Video: Man killed in brazen midday shooting at busy Philadelphia gas station

Shocking surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows a deadly broad daylight shooting at a busy Philadelphia gas station.

According to police, 30-year-old Brandon Dixon was gunned down at the Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday.

Surveillance footage shows Dixon walk out of the gas station market and approach a silver SUV parked at a gas pump.

As Dixon is standing at the pump, a red sedan pulls into the gas station and two men exit the vehicle and open fire.

Brandon Dixon, 30, was shot and killed Monday at a busy Philadelphia gas station.

Dixon tries to run away from the shooters - both of whom brandished semi-automatic weapons - but police said he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and face.

Video shows the shooters haphazardly firing among other customers and gas pumps before they run back to their vehicle and drive away.

Responding officers drove Dixon to Albert Einstein Hospital where he died, according to police.

No arrests have been reported in the brazen daytime shooting.

Dixon's mother, Lisa, described her son as a "good person" and a loving father to his 5-year-old daughter.

"I don't know who's raising these children, but they don't care. They have no empathy," Lisa said. "They have nothing in them. They don't care and they took my baby's life."