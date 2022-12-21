Video: Man steals nearly $40K worth of merchandise from Center City jewelry store, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Center City jewelry store.
According to police, the robbery occurred on Sunday at 6:17 a.m. when the suspect forced his way into Jade & Art Jewelry Store on Arch Street.
Officials say the suspect used a rock to break the store's front window.
Once inside, the suspect broke the store's display cases by kicking them with his foot, police say.
The store estimates a loss of about $40,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.