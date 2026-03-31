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Video: Man wanted for hitting NJ Transit bus driver outside Deptford Mall

By
Updated  March 31, 2026 10:40am EDT
Gloucester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Video: Man wanted for hitting NJ Transit bus drive outside Deptford Mall

Video: Man wanted for hitting NJ Transit bus drive outside Deptford Mall

Police are searching for a man who they say was captured on camera striking a New Jersey Transit bus driver in the face during a confrontation outside Deptford Mall.

The Brief

    • Police shared video of a wanted man seen striking a NJ Transit bus driver outside Deptford Mall.
    • The incident happened on March 21 just before 7 p.m., according to police.
    • Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

DEPTFORD, N.J. - Police in Gloucester County are searching for a man who they say was captured on video hitting a NJ Transit bus driver. 

What we know:

The Deptford Township Police Department shared video Monday of the incident that happened outside Deptford Mall on March 21.

Investigators say the suspect, seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, struck the driver and exited the bus.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the confrontation was about, or if the bus driver sustained any injuries. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Deptford Police Department.

Gloucester CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews