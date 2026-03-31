Video: Man wanted for hitting NJ Transit bus driver outside Deptford Mall
DEPTFORD, N.J. - Police in Gloucester County are searching for a man who they say was captured on video hitting a NJ Transit bus driver.
What we know:
The Deptford Township Police Department shared video Monday of the incident that happened outside Deptford Mall on March 21.
Investigators say the suspect, seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, struck the driver and exited the bus.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what the confrontation was about, or if the bus driver sustained any injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Deptford Police Department.