Video: Pair breaks into Pennsylvania beer, soda store to steal slushies

Police in Bensalem are searching for two people who they say broke into a local beer and soda store, but the stick fingered suspects weren't after what you'd expect.

The pair is seen on video breaking into Bensalem Beer and Soda just past 3 a.m. Apr. 7, and making a beeline towards a large fridge full of slushy drinks.

Authorities say the thirsty thieves stole several slushies and fled the store before police arrived, racing through piles of beer, soda and other snacks.

The Bensalem Township Police Department said both suspects were wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

They urged anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts to come forward.