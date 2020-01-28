Video: Passengers say nothing as person uses airplane vent to dry shoe

Canadian wakeboarder Dylan Miller was aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Minot, North Dakota, on January 15 when he spotted someone taking advantage of his fellow passengers’ famed “Minnesota nice” politeness.

Miller recorded this footage of a passenger using an airplane vent to dry out a shoe. Miller told Storyful he was not sure if anyone else was seeing it.

“When I first saw it I was confused, then immediately disgusted,” he said. “They held the shoe up there for around 1 minute.”

Neither Miller nor other passengers said anything to the etiquette-breaching traveler – unlike this Texan 4-year-old, who called out a woman for putting her “stinky” feet next to his shoulder last June.

The video was posted on the Instagram account Passenger Shaming, which catalogs instances of people putting their bare feet up on seats, shucking corn, watching sexually explicit videos, and other mortifying plane behaviors. It had over 340,000 views at the time of writing.

Video Credit: Dylan Miller via Storyful