Video: Philadelphia store clerk shot in the face at point-blank range, man and woman sought
PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video captured the moment a store clerk was shot in the face after an argument escalated inside a Philadelphia grocery store over the weekend.
Police say a woman pulled a gun on a security guard after she and a male suspect got into an argument with a store manager at the Save-A-Lot on Chew Avenue.
The security guard quickly disarmed the woman, and escorted both suspects out of the store.
However, both suspects were caught on camera rushing back to confront the manager, shooting him point-blank in the face, then fleeing.
The store manager was left in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.