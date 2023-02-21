Video: Philadelphia store clerk shot in the face at point-blank range, man and woman sought

Shocking video captured the moment a store clerk was shot in the face after an argument escalated inside a Philadelphia grocery store over the weekend.

Police say a woman pulled a gun on a security guard after she and a male suspect got into an argument with a store manager at the Save-A-Lot on Chew Avenue.

The security guard quickly disarmed the woman, and escorted both suspects out of the store.

MORE HEADLINES:

However, both suspects were caught on camera rushing back to confront the manager, shooting him point-blank in the face, then fleeing.

The store manager was left in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.