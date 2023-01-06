Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked cars in Bucks County

Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails behind tires of parked cars under the cover of night.

The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.

The same thing happened to several other parked cars on the same night, according to authorities.

The unknown suspect was captured on Ring camera placing nails under the tires of a parked pickup truck.

The department did not provide a description of the suspect, but the person seen on video surveillance is dressed in long pants and a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Warrington Police Department at 215-343-3311.