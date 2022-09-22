Police: 15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Montgomery County, DA's office investigating

article

An investigation is underway after a teenager was injured in a Narberth shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office says a gun was discharged by juveniles inside a home in Narberth, leaving one injured with a non-life-threatening injury.

A letter sent to the Lower Merion School District Community and obtained by FOX 29 said students from the district may have been involved.

"The nature of that involvement remains unclear at this time, as the investigation into the incident is ongoing," Superintendent of Schools Khalid N. Mumin wrote. "While we do not have details about what occurred, we do know that any violence in our community is of great concern to everyone."

The Narberth Police Department says the shooting occurred on the 300 block of Woodbine Avenue around 6:19 p.m.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at an AFC Urgent Care on the 900 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was in the care of the medical staff at the urgent care before he was transported to Lankenau Hospital, where he remains in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The DA's Office did not release any additional information about the incident.

School leaders are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the Narberth Police Department or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

"It is important that we pull together as a community at difficult times like this to assure our children that we are doing all we can to keep them safe. We must encourage them to be careful and remind them that every life is valuable," Mumin wrote.