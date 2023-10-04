Video: Police warn of men impersonating officers in South Jersey town
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Residents in one South Jersey town are being urged to be extra cautious of potentially fake police officers in the area.
Police say two men wearing badges around their neck were caught impersonating officers around Lindenwold.
Video posted by the department appears to show both men walking up to a residence. However, further details have yet to be released.
Police did say the alleged impersonators were driving a maroon sedan, possibly a Ford model, with a strobe light in the windshield.
"If you feel uneasy about an unmarked vehicle trying to stop you, please put your flashers on and drive to a public location," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.