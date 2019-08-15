Video shows crowd yelling, shoving Philadelphia Police officers during North Philly standoff

For eight hours, Philadelphia Police responded to a standoff in North Philly that resulted in six Philadelphia police officers being shot and two held hostage Wednesday afternoon.

A massive police presence occupied the surrounding area to ensure the safety of residents but their presence was met with insults, ridicule and even shoving.

A Twitter user, outraged by what she had witnessed in the treatment of the Philadelphia Police officers, shared the video which has garnered nearly 2 million views.

"Yelling, screaming and throwing things at officers that have PROTECTED YOU for 4 hours during an active shooting? Classy," she tweeted with the video.

The chaotic scene began when officers attempted to serve a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the standoff, six officers were shot but ultimately released from local hospitals after being treated for non-life threatening injuries in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The gunman, identified as 36-year-old Maurice Hill, surrendered to police shortly after midnight. Hill was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was treated and released.