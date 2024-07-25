Video shows gunman fire at person riding motorized scooter on Philadelphia street

Disturbing surveillance video shared by police in Philadelphia shows a masked gunman brazenly opening fire on a person riding a motorized scooter.

Authorities say the shooting happened last Saturday near the intersection of Diamond and 21st streets.

The gunman, dressed in dark clothing, is seen walking towards a group of people on the corner of the street when he suddenly moves into the street.

The gunman chases after a man riding a motorized bike and fires multiple shots at the victim before he flees the scene.

Investigators say the victim was hit several times on the left side, but managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the suspected shooter should contact police.