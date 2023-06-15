Video shows gunpoint theft of rental cars at Philadelphia International Airport: police

Authorities are searching for a group of young men who they say have stolen several rental cars off the lots of major car rental companies at Philadelphia International Airport.

Investigators say the pattern of thefts began in January, when groups of two-to-six people would sneak onto the rental car lots that are often protected by fences, gates, or barriers.

Police believe the suspects have several methods of stealing the rental cars, including simply using the keys that were left inside the vehicles by some of the car rental companies.

When the rental companies enhanced their security due to the thefts, police say group restored to threatening the parking lot attendant at gunpoint to open the exit gate.

A video shared by the Philadelphia Police Department shows several vehicles lined up at the exit booth, when the driver of the first vehicle demands the gate to be opened at gunpoint.

Four vehicles are seen on video driving through the open gate. Police estimate the suspects to be between 16 and 22-years-old, often wearing dark clothing and face masks.

Anyone with information of the suspects or the thefts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. Tips can be left anonymously.