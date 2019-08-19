Video shows man nearly struck by lightning in South Carolina

A man walking through a South Carolina school campus was nearly hit by lightning, security camera showed.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway on Thursday.

The video showed school counselor Romulus McNeill holding an umbrella and walking on the sidewalk as a lightning bolt struck nearby. The strike startled him, causing him to drop his umbrella as he jumped.

McNeill said he was thankful to not be injured.

"I felt a shock," McNeill told WMBF. "It was just kind of insane for it to happen like that. I was just trying to get home and get something to eat."