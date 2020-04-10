Video shows man without face mask being pulled off SEPTA bus

Video shows a SEPTA passenger — who was not wearing a face mask — physically being pulled off of a bus Friday morning by Philadelphia police officers. The video is exploding on social media.

"I want to be very clear the police were not responding to social distancing complaint. Police responding to the fact that person was asked to leave and refused," Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, at 11th and Market streets, a SEPTA bus driver asked the man to leave the bus following a disturbance when the rider didn't comply the driver called 911.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | Effectiveness of social distancing, stay-at-home orders

"My understanding is that an individual was riding the bus without a mask. The bus driver asked the individual to leave the bus or get off the bus. He refused," Abernathy said.

The video surfaced and now SEPTA is revoking its one-day-old mask mandate and instead "strongly encouraging" passengers to wear a facial covering.

A SEPTA spokesperson tells FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce the agency does not want its policies to incite conflict or disrupt service. Mayor Jim Kenney is reminding people that SEPTA employees are on the front lines and their safety is paramount.

Advertisement

"We're in strange times and people are reacting in strange ways, but I don’t blame the bus driver he or she is on an eight hour shift or more and wants to feel safe and make sure the other riders are safe," Mayor Kenney said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP