Video: Suspect in attempted sex assault in Fishtown sought by police

article

Police in Philadelphia are looking to identify and locate a suspect in an attempted sexual assault they say occurred over the weekend.

The incident occurred Sunday, Feb. 11, shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking home from a gym on the 400 block of East Girard Avenue when a male suspect approached her from behind.

The suspect made verbal threats before physically assaulting the victim, according to police.

The victim began yelling and the suspect fled the area.

The suspect has been described by police as a man in his early 30s, standing roughly six feet tall with a stocky build, dark complexion, and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a brownish-green winter coat, a black Nirvana hoodie, black Under Armor track pants with thick white stripes on the side and black under armor sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260 or call 911.