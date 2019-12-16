Video: Suspect sought after robbing man at gunpoint in South Philadelphia

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say robbed a man at gunpoint in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 1800 block of South Camac Street around 11 a.m. Dec. 4.

Police said the armed suspect demanded the belongings of 51-year-old man, then fled on foot with the victim's backpack.

He was last seen moving from the 1800 block of South Iseminger Street to the 1200 block of Mifflin Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

