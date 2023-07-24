Video: Suspect sought in deadly shooting of man sitting in parked car in West Philadelphia

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say the shooting took place on the morning of June 11 on the 6000 block of Media Street.

According to authorities, a man was parked in his car on the street when a suspect fired a gun into the car, hitting him multiple times.

Officials say the victim did not survive his injuries.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows the person police are searching for walk up to the car and fire the shots.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for this suspect, accused of fatally shooting a man in West Philadelphia on June 11, 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online here.