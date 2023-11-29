Video: Suspect wanted in deadly shooting during fight outside Philadelphia bar

Authorities are searching for a man who they say was captured on video last spring brazenly shooting a man to death outside a West Philadelphia bar.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared a surveillance video of the May 6th homicide that happened outside Barn Bar on 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The suspect, described by police as a stocky Black man in his 30s or 40s, is first seen inside the bar wearing a hooded sweatshirt that says "security" on the back.

The video then shows the suspect outside the bar when an unidentified man begins to fight the shooting victim, shoving him to the ground and pummeling him.

The unnamed man suddenly starts to run away when the victim is out of the camera's view. That's when the suspect pulls a gun from his waist and opens fire.

With the 36-year-old victim's body lying on the sidewalk, the suspect calmly gets into a blue Dodge Charger parked nearby and drives away from the homicide.

Police pointed out some distinctive features of the suspect's car, including dark tinted windows, black aftermarket rims, a ram air hood and red racing stripe.

Anyone with information on the victim or the deadly shooting is asked to contact police.