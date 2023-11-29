Female employee choked, pistol-whipped during Wendy's robbery in Northeast Philadelphia: police

Employees at a Philadelphia Wendy's were getting ready to go home when they found themselves in the middle of a terrifying ordeal.

A manager was walking to her vehicle when she was approached by an armed man hiding in the bushes on the 900 block of Cottman Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police say he put her in a chokehold, threatened to shoot and kill her, and pistol-whipped her in the head and face.

She was then forced back inside, where several other employees waiting for rides tried to flee.

MORE HEADLINES:

A total of five employees were forced into the rear of the Wendy's as the suspect demanded money from the registers and safes, according to authorities.

However, there was no money in the registers, and the employees couldn't open the safes, so the suspect fled on foot.

The Wendy's was closed at the time, but police say the attempted robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Medics treated the female manager on scene for bruises to her head and face. No other injuries were reported.