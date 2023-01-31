Video: Suspects drive up, open fire on man standing next to his car in West Philadelphia

Surveillance video captured the moment a man became another victim of gun violence in Philadelphia.

Police say the shooting erupted on the 1500 block of 53rd street on January 23.

Footage showed the suspects drive up, stop beside a man standing next to his car, fire several shots, then drive off.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for the unidentified suspects, along with the suspected vehicle - a blue Lincoln Navigator.