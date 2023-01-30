Source: Pennsylvania teen killed in accidental shooting saved 3 kids from frozen pond last winter

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that a Pennsylvania teenager killed in an apparent accidental shooting was honored for saving three children who had fallen through an icy pond.

The Upper Darby Police Department reported Monday that 17-year-old Anthony Alexander was fatally shot by a 16-year-old inside an apartment on the 2400 block of Marshall Road Sunday night.

A police source told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the deadly shooting was the result of "kids playing with guns."

The teen who allegedly fired the fatal shot turned himself in to police on Monday and was charged as an adult with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, weapons charges and other offenses.

A police source told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that Alexander was honored nearly a year ago for rescuing three children who had fallen through an icy pond in Collingdale Park.

He told FOX 29 he used a log to bring one girl to safety and dragged another boy from the frigid water. Alexander and an officer from Collingdale Police Department also saved an 11-year-old girl.

"They really needed help, so I was like I was going to help them. I wasn’t going to sit there and let them drown like that," Alexander told FOX 29 last February.

Alexander was surrounded by his family when the Collingdale Borough Council presented him with a plaque for his heroic actions.

Alexander, the youngest of eight, told FOX 29 he had aspirations about joining the Marines.