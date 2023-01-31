Expand / Collapse search

Man ambushed while walking home in possible robbery turned shooting in Frankford, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Man shot in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a robbery took a violent turn when several shots were fired on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section overnight.

No victim could be found when officers initially responded to the scene at 5000 block of Cottage Street just before 1 a.m.

A short time later, a 28-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. He is said to be in stable condition.

He told police he was shot after parking his car and walking a couple blocks towards his home.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but a motive has not been confirmed.

Seven spent shell casing were found at the scene. However, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests made.