Man ambushed while walking home in possible robbery turned shooting in Frankford, police say

article

Police say a robbery took a violent turn when several shots were fired on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section overnight.

No victim could be found when officers initially responded to the scene at 5000 block of Cottage Street just before 1 a.m.

A short time later, a 28-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. He is said to be in stable condition.

He told police he was shot after parking his car and walking a couple blocks towards his home.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but a motive has not been confirmed.

Seven spent shell casing were found at the scene. However, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests made.