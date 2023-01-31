Man ambushed while walking home in possible robbery turned shooting in Frankford, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a robbery took a violent turn when several shots were fired on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section overnight.
No victim could be found when officers initially responded to the scene at 5000 block of Cottage Street just before 1 a.m.
A short time later, a 28-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. He is said to be in stable condition.
He told police he was shot after parking his car and walking a couple blocks towards his home.
Police say they believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but a motive has not been confirmed.
Seven spent shell casing were found at the scene. However, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests made.