Video: SUV barrels through Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

Ring video captured the moments an SUV left a trail of destruction behind after plowing through a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood.

The SUV barrelled through three yards and hopped a 4-foot wall before crashing into a jeep.

Mimi Fagan said she was sleeping inside her home with her husband with the incident happened.

"It was like a scene you would expect from a movie trailer, not your yard and not in Northeast Philadelphia. No way," Fagan said.

At one point, the driver even got struck because of all the debris.

No injuries were reported.

