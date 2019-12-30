Video: SUV swallowed up by sinkhole in Easton

A home surveillance camera in Easton's south side captured the exact moment a large SUV was swallowed up by a sinkhole.

It happened Monday afternoon on James Street near the corner of Kleinhans Street.

Baudilio Ramirez,15, couldn't believe it unfolded feet from his front door.

"I was actually there. I saw it happen, so when the FedEx truck drove by and the Suburban drove past it that's when I saw. I heard a loud, crashing noise, just fell in the hole," he said.

Video shows an SUV being swallowed up by a sinkhole in Easton, Pa.

In the video, you can see the FedEx driver stop as the SUV is sucked into the street. The driver is able to crawl out a window and rushes to the other side to help a passenger escape.

Heidi Ramirez says the couple inside the SUV lives right next door. Her Facebook Live post showed the vehicle being pulled from the 15-foot deep hole by a crane before public works crews began filling the gaping hole and making repairs.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___