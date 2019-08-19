Video: Teen hurt after being followed, shot by suspect in Kensington

Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video of a shooting in Kensington that left a young man in critical condition.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The shooting occurred back on Aug. 4, 2019 on the 1800 block of East Venango Street just after 9 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a suspect waiting and waiting on a side street until the victim passes by. The suspect can then be seen running up behind the unsuspecting victim and shooting him multiple times from close range.

Police say the victim was struck twice in the chest, once in his left arm, and once in his leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male with dark complexion and a beard.