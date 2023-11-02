Vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Halloween night triple shooting in Bensalem

A vigil was held Thursday at a Bensalem shopping mall where a 14-year-old was killed when a fight escalated to gunfire on Halloween night.

The parents and siblings of Peter Romano gathered with loved ones and community members at the strip mall on Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

Investigators say a group of teens were fighting in the parking lot Tuesday night when a gunman fired a dozen shots at the group from inside a vehicle.

Peter was fatally struck in the chest and two other teens, 17 and 19, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to police.

"Peter did nothing to deserve his life to get ripped away from him so quickly," his sister Maria said. "I hope everyone remembers this sweet angel in their prayers and I know he will be watching over everyone who loved him and everyone he loved."

Peter's twin brother, Nick, was there when the gunshots rang out. Police believe the shooter fled the parking lot northbound on Bristol Pike.

"He was such a funny kid," his father Peter said. "He was just a kid growing up, you know, just doing everything other kids in the community did."

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting and have not given a description of the shooter or the vehicle used in the deadly triple shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Bensalem.