Vigil held for beloved barber killed in hit-and-run, while search for driver continues

A vigil to remember the man and father of three killed in a hit-and-run, while the search continues for the driver of the car, seen in surveillance images, who police say hit the victim and took off.

Meanwhile, a Cedarbrook community is in mourning and pleading for that driver to surrender. The community is supporting a big family and each other three nights after the 47-year-old barber, oldest of 10, and all-around great guy, Toby Bryant, was killed.

"He used to call me his shop Mom," Donna White, owner of Golden Comb Barbershop, said.

White owns the shop where Toby worked for 15 years. His chair where he cut hair is covered with one of the Golden Comb’s black smocks, as his clients, coworkers and neighborhood gathered to mourn the loss of someone they all miss.

Related article

White described Bryant, "He was more son than employee. I just don’t understand. It’s just a waste. It shouldn’t have happened."

Surveillance video show police what did happen Tuesday night. Toby was walking across the street from the shop, when he was hit.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES:

Later surveillance shows the unidentified driver stop at a nearby gas station to check the front-end damage of her car, then goes inside, where indoor cameras get a good view of her.

At the vigil, another sad balloon launch, filled with happy memories of Toby more than vengeance toward the still unknown driver.

"I just want them to remember the bright soul he had. As in, just the love he had within him," nephew Zach Bryant said. "He’s a smart person. You would never meet a soul like that. I wanna try to remember the soul that was in him."