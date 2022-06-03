Vigil held for teen girl killed in Memorial Day quadruple shooting in Philadelphia

Family and friends of a teenage girl who was shot and killed at a Memorial Day party in Philadelphia gathered Friday to share memories and call for answers.

16-year-old Andrea De Los Santos was among four people who were shot around 1 a.m. Monday on the 3000 block of East Tioga Street. A 21-year-old woman was also killed in the quadruple shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl.

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been reported. Investigators at the scene counted nearly 50 spent shell casings.

Andrea's mother, Carmen, was at Friday's vigil and spoke of the aspirations that her daughter will never get to be able to fulfill.

"She wanted to study she wanted to be an immigration lawyer since she came from the Dominican Republic, her goal was to help other people coming into the country," Carmen said.

Andrea's sister, Leslye Estavez, remembered how great Andrea was with her young children and called for an end to Philadelphia's rampant gun violence.

"Please think of your family," Leslye said. "You don't want to lose somebody that's your family, please think before you do something."

Investigators believe the quadruple shooting erupted at a ‘boom party,' which police on both sides of the river believe is a nexus of crime. Boom parties are large-scale pop-up parties during which cars with massive speaker systems blast loud music. Residents aren't only disturbed by the noise, but the opportunity for violent crime.

"Let’s end this nonsense," Andrea's stepfather John Amorim said. "There’s no need for these kinds of parties where it’s bringing together some element that I hate to say it is not good."

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral arrangements.