Vigil in Montgomery County marks one year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, reducing entire cities to rubble and the death toll still unknown. Additionally, more than 8 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their country. People across the Delaware Valley are reminding Ukrainians they have not been forgotten.

Organizers say the day is difficult to observe and that is why they gathered in Jenkintown for a vigil to pray for the fallen, the injured, those who have been tortured and ones who have died.

"It’s our duty to be here to stand with the people of Ukraine, to mark this one-year anniversary of the invasion and subsequent war and atrocities of the war," Ukrainian American Bohdan Misak said.

"The grief, the terror, the concern, the worry. We cry, we suffer with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Eugene Luciw, said.

The Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center organized Friday night’s vigil to show support and to thank Americans and the U.S. government for supporting Ukraine in its fight to eradicate Russians from their country.

"Ukraine is fighting for democracy, not only for themselves and Europe, but for the world, in the face of this evil dictator," Mark Schust commented.

"It’s upsetting and it hurts that it’s been going on. This war needs to end," Sofia Apawluk added.

The vigil, both solemn and patriotic, as Ukrainian Americans don’t want anyone to forget what’s happening in their homeland.

"We are all Ukraine and we all stand for dignity, compassion and humanity and we are against everything Russia stands for," Ulana Mazurkevich stated.

The vigil opens a weekend of activities to commemorate and acknowledge the strength and resolve of the people of Ukraine.