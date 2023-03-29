Vigil set to honor 7 victims killed in West Reading chocholate factory explosion

The Reading community is preparing to honor the seven people who died in the R.M. Chocolate Factory explosion one week ago.

Officials with the Berks County Coroner's Office have only identified 49-year-old Amy Sandoe and 60-year-old Domingo Cruz, with five victims pending identification.

At a West Reading Borough council meeting, a moment of silence was held for the victims and members of the community attended the meeting to express their sympathies.

"We are in this together," one resident said. "This is a community."

Officials also provided community members with mental health resources, business relocation assistance and help with employment compensation as a result of the deadly explosion.

"It was heartbreaking to know what everyone was going through here. But the way you have all stepped up to the plate makes me proud to be a public servant," said Reading City Council President Donna Reed.

As the scene remains closed off to traffic on 2nd Street, a memorial continues to take shape.

Borough officials are preparing a vigil to be held on Friday to honor the explosion victims.

"We also encourage families, the employees, the loved ones and any affected to come and bring pictures bring mementos and stories. This is a celebration of life. This is an honor for us all to heal together," said West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag.

Officials are asking everyone to meet at 6:00 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church to walk to the vigil at 7:30 p.m. to help alleviate car traffic.

The vigil will take place in front of the West Reading Fire Department.