Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead

Another violent night in Philadelphia has left four people dead.

There have been a 125 homicides so far this year, double the amount of homicides this time in 2015.

Earlier in the night, one woman was killed and two other people were injured. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m at 4th and Annsbury Streets.

A 32-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed. A second woman was shot once in the hip and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in stable condition. A third victim was shot once in the hand.

According to authorities, at least seven shots were fired from two separate weapons.

Police say an argument led to a physical fight during a cookout and then the shooting began. The shooter may have fled in a vehicle.

The second homicide happened while a man was walking with his girlfriend in Old City. Police say a group of men got out of a minivan and shot the man in the chest.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

A third shooting happened at 9th and Luzurne Streets. A man was shot five times in the torso and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight at Temple University Hospital.

The fourth shooting claimed the life a man in his mid-20's. The shooting happened at North 62nd Street in West Philadelphia.

He was sitting in the drivers side of a vehicle when 38 shots were fired, at least 20 of which struck the vehicle. Several homes were also shot during this shooting but no one inside those homes was injured.

