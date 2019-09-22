Violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves at least 2 dead, 17 injured

article

Police are investigating after a violent weekend across Philadelphia left at least two people dead and 17 others injured, four of them critically.

On Saturday, a 45-year-old woman died after police said she was run over by someone following an argument in a West Philadelphia driveway. The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on the 5200 block of Pennsgrove Street.

Just after midnight Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed on the 2900 block of North Howard Street in North Philadelphia.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, a 55-year-old man was shot in the chest during a dispute with his neighbor on the 2200 block of Gerritt Street in Point Breeze. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Around 2:15 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was stabbed twice in the thigh during a domestic dispute on the 500 block of West Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said an arrest was made, though the suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Less than an hour earlier, a 20-year-old man was slashed in the neck with a beer bottle during a fight inside Ryan’s Pub on the 4300 block of Main Street in Manayunk. The victim took an Uber to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a 20-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the head on the 800 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia.

Minutes earlier, a 31-year-old man was shot twice on the 2800 block of West Sedgley Avenue. The victim is listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man was injured following a shooting on West Sedgley Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Shootings over the weekend also left several teenagers injured.

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the leg Saturday on the 2400 block of West Gordon Street in North Philadelphia. The night before, a 15-year-old girl was shot on the 1100 block of Harper Street. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

Two other teenagers were injured in a shooting a high school football game Friday. Shots rang out at Simon Gratz High School around 7:30 p.m. Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were hospitalized in stable condition.

A shooting at a high school football game in Nicetown left two teenage boys injured.

Other victims of weekend violence included:

– a 28-year-old man who was critically injured after being shot multiple times Sunday on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia;

– a 29-year-old man was who shot twice during an attempted robbery Sunday on the 5600 block of West Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia;

– an 18-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks Sunday on the 500 block of South 12th Street in Center City;

– a 44-year-old man who was shot in the hand Sunday on the 6200 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia;

– a 26-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks Sunday at East Wyoming Avenue and D Street in North Philadelphia;

– a 40-year-old man who critically injured Saturday after being stabbed on the 400 block of West Cayuga Street in North Philadelphia;

– a 26-year-old man who injured during a home invasion Saturday on the 200 block of Fairmount Avenue in Northern Liberties;

– a 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest at Broad Stret and West Olney Avenue Saturday in Logan;

A 28-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased. No arrests were made outside of the alleged domestic stabbing in North Philadelphia. These are ongoing investigations.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.