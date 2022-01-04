I-95 Virginia shutdown: Drivers stranded for hours after huge snowstorm slams D.C. region

Hundreds of drivers are stranded on I-95 in Virginia Tuesday after a large snow storm hit the D.C. area a day earlier. Drivers were stuck in their cars for hours with some drivers stuck on I-95 in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area for nearly 24 hours, FOX5 DC reports.

Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Some drivers expressed their frustrations with FOX5 DC explaining that they had feelings of hopelessness as they remained stranded in place overnight.

"I've been stuck here since yesterday. I've been stuck here all night. I had to walk 20 minutes to find supplies. Pretty much I can't feel my toes. Right now they're giving out water to people, but that's not enough, we're just waiting," one driver said.

"I've been here since 6 p.m. yesterday. I have a tractor-trailer, and I'm running out of gas. It's freezing out here, and it's a total standstill," another driver said.

Dozens of vehicles are seen stranded on I-95 in Virginia Tuesday morning.

Local officials are advising drivers avoid travel on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area until lanes reopen and congestion clears and says additional time will be needed to assist motorists who have been stopped for extended periods on I-95 overnight.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said his team responded through the night alongside state police, transportation and emergency management officials.

Between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area during Monday’s blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and state police had warned people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as evening and freezing temperatures set in.

Thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles were reported throughout central and northern Virginia. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police said troopers had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to treacherous road conditions.

A tractor-trailer collision Monday afternoon caused no injuries, but brought traffic to a halt, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed and then night fell, with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

Traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Over 281,000 customers remained without electricity on Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.

The Associated Press and FOX5 DC contributed to this story

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.