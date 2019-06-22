Virginia teen creates prom dress out of duct tape

A Loudoun County teen is in the running to win a $10,000 scholarship for her prom dress, which she made entirely out of duct tape.

It took Christina Mellot, 17, over 80 hours to create her purple gown and get this — she used 36 rolls of duct tape to do it!

According to the Loudoun Times, Mellot is a finalist in Duck Tape’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, "which challenges high school students to design a prom dress or tuxedo entirely out of Duck brand duct tape or crafting tape."

On Thursday, Mellot told FOX 5 that people didn't realize she was wearing a dress made out of duct tape until she told them.