Virginia woman delivers over 400 handmade cards to nursing home residents for Valentine’s Day

It has been nearly one year now since the coronavirus pandemic locked down nursing homes. Residents are often stuck inside their rooms and their loved ones aren’t allowed to visit. That’s why one Fairfax County woman is using handmade cards to spread love and joy to seniors.

Springfield resident Sabrina Moldt has created and collected more than 400 cards from people in the community to give to the most vulnerable who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, February 9, Moldt delivered her first batch of cards to Fairfax at Belvoir Woods senior living facility. The executive director met her outside and was so appreciative! He said they will pass out the cards to residents on Valentine’s Day!

Although we have not seen the reactions of residents yet, it is safe to say this will put a smile on their faces.

Moldt started making cards in January and she also received hundreds from her neighbors. It all started with a simple Facebook post asking for help. She will now need to reach out to more nursing homes to deliver cards because she received so many. Moldt is calling it a wonderful problem to have.

"I know a lot of people think of it as just a silly little hallmark holiday, but for a lot of residents, it’s a time that they think about and mourn the loves of their lives who are no longer with them. This was just a small way to try to help brighten someone’s day and make sure they know they are still loved and they aren’t forgotten and the community is still thinking of them," said Moldt.

Moldt is no stranger to giving back. She has been delivering Valentine’s Day cards to nursing homes for 16 years – since her high school days back in 2005 – which shows how passionate she is about helping others.

She hopes this story encourages others to be kind and take on other service projects of their own.