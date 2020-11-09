Virus mitigation efforts prompt closure of Chester City Hall

article

Chester's City Hall will be closed to the general public until further notice.

City officials say the closure is part of their efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Essential city services will continue to be delivered without interruption, but residents reporting new bulk trash pickup requests should expect delays as the city staff to adhere to state and federal mandates.

Residents have been asked to monitor the city's website for updates on COVID-19.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest